Light Gauge Steel Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Light Gauge Steel Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Light Gauge Steel industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Light Gauge Steel Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Light gauge steel is a thin-walled steel skeleton, using continuous hot-dip galvanized steel sheet (strip) or color coated sheet (strip) based on continuous hot-dip galvanized sheet (strip)as raw materials, produced by cold-bending process, widely applied in hotels, terminal buildings, stations, playgrounds, shopping malls, factories, office buildings, old building renovation, interior decoration, roof and other places.

Some top manufacturers in Light Gauge Steel Market: –

  • Knauf
  • Gyproc
  • Boral
  • Kirii
  • Akkon and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the mature markets like Europe, North America and Japan, the market concentration is high with a few manufacturers accounting for the major market shares. By contrast, in new emerging markets like China, the concentration is quite low because of the low technology threshold, as a result, the competition is quite fierce and some unhealthy as most products are undifferentiated and the companies can only combat with others through price. We forecast in future, the market space of low-end products will shrink rapidly, most of the small manufacturer will be eliminated and the industry will be further integration in the emerging markets.
  • Light Gauge Steel can be applied as wall and ceiling materials in various places. In Europe, North America, Japan and other developed countries, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as wall material in both domestic and commercial buildings. Housing Renovation will become an important market demand, driving the market maintain stable or gradually grow. Conversely, in many developing countries like China, India, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as ceiling material and in commercial buildings. With the rapid development of green architecture and consumption level in developing countries, Light Gauge Steel as a renewable construction material has a huge potential market space.
  • The worldwide market for Light Gauge Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • C Type
  • T Type
  • U Type
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Ceiling
  • Wall

    Light Gauge Steel Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Light Gauge Steel market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Light Gauge Steel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Light Gauge Steel, with sales, revenue, and price of Light Gauge Steel, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Light Gauge Steel, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Light Gauge Steel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Light Gauge Steel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Light Gauge Steel report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Light Gauge Steel market players.

