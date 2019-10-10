Light Gauge Steel Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

Light gauge steel is a thin-walled steel skeleton, using continuous hot-dip galvanized steel sheet (strip) or color coated sheet (strip) based on continuous hot-dip galvanized sheet (strip)as raw materials, produced by cold-bending process, widely applied in hotels, terminal buildings, stations, playgrounds, shopping malls, factories, office buildings, old building renovation, interior decoration, roof and other places.

In the mature markets like Europe, North America and Japan, the market concentration is high with a few manufacturers accounting for the major market shares. By contrast, in new emerging markets like China, the concentration is quite low because of the low technology threshold, as a result, the competition is quite fierce and some unhealthy as most products are undifferentiated and the companies can only combat with others through price. We forecast in future, the market space of low-end products will shrink rapidly, most of the small manufacturer will be eliminated and the industry will be further integration in the emerging markets.

Light Gauge Steel can be applied as wall and ceiling materials in various places. In Europe, North America, Japan and other developed countries, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as wall material in both domestic and commercial buildings. Housing Renovation will become an important market demand, driving the market maintain stable or gradually grow. Conversely, in many developing countries like China, India, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as ceiling material and in commercial buildings. With the rapid development of green architecture and consumption level in developing countries, Light Gauge Steel as a renewable construction material has a huge potential market space.

C Type

T Type

U Type

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Ceiling