Light Guide Plate for LCTV Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Light Guide Plate for LCTV

GlobalLight Guide Plate for LCTV Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Light Guide Plate for LCTV market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Market:

  • Mitsubishi Riyang
  • Chimei
  • Fensheng Opto-electronics
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Kuraray
  • Seronics
  • S. Polytech Co., Ltd
  • Global Lighting Technologies
  • Entire
  • Kolon Industries

    About Light Guide Plate for LCTV Market:

  • A Light Guide Plate is an acrylic panel typically made from pure PMMA resin. PMMA is extremely transparent, highly weather resistant, and lasts longer than 30 years on average. On the bottom of the panel a matrix of lines can be etched, called V-Cutting, dots can be printed, a combination of both, or particulates are added into the panel itself. The purpose of all methods is to direct light out the front.
  • The light guide plate industry for LCD TVs is highly concentrated. The top three global companies (account for nearly 50% of the global market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Light Guide Plate for LCTV is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Light Guide Plate for LCTV. This report studies the global market size of Light Guide Plate for LCTV, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Light Guide Plate for LCTV production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Print LGP
  • Print-less LGP

    Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • < 40 inch LCTV
  • 40-50 inch LCTV
  • 50-70 inch LCTV
  • >70 inch LCTV

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Light Guide Plate for LCTV in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

