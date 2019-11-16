 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Light Naphtha Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Light Naphtha

Global "Light Naphtha Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Light Naphtha in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Light Naphtha Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Shell Chemicals
  • Total
  • Sinopec
  • BP
  • ADNOC
  • ARAMCO
  • PEMEX
  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited
  • Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
  • ONGC

    The report provides a basic overview of the Light Naphtha industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Light Naphtha Market Types:

  • C9
  • C10
  • C11
  • C12
  • C13
  • Other

    Light Naphtha Market Applications:

  • Chemicals
  • Energy & Additives

    Finally, the Light Naphtha market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Light Naphtha market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Light Naphtha is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Light Naphtha in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 Light Naphtha Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Light Naphtha by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Light Naphtha Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Light Naphtha Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Light Naphtha Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Light Naphtha Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Light Naphtha Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Light Naphtha Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Light Naphtha Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Light Naphtha Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

