Light Olefins Market Size, Share 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Light olefins are produced through the hydrocracking of hydrocarbons under high temperature. Various raw materials are required for their production include naphtha, ethane, propane, butane, and biomass.

The light olefins market across the globe is expected to reach USD 475.8 million at a CAGR of 5.85% by the end of 2027. The growth of the global light olefins market is attributed to the shifting focus of consumers towards plastic goods from traditional goods such as concrete, metal, and wood. The reduction in energy cost and raw materials for producing light olefins is driving the market growth. The substitution of oil by shale gas, which is extracted from ethylene is expected to drive the market growth further over the assessment period. The trend of biofuel production from bio-ethylene using sugarcane and corn is likely to offer substantial opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the use of zeolites offers about 100% conversion of methanol into light olefins, which is an added advantage to the biofuel production. However, ethylene is highly toxic and is hazardous to human, wildlife, and environmental health, which may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the light olefins market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific was the dominating region in the light olefins market in 2016 and was primarily driven by the increasing demand for durable and efficient automotive. Asia Pacific region accounted for 58.40% share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2016 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period. The increasing production and sales of automotive and consumer goods in China, Japan, and India is the major driver of the regional market.

Europe is the second largest region and was valued at USD 1,006.6 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.39% during the review period.

Segmentation

Based on the type, the market is bifurcated ethylene and propylene. On the basis of the derivatives, the market is segmented into polypropylene, propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, cumene, acrylic acid, oxo alcohols, polyethylene, ethylene oxide/ glycol, EDC/ VCM/ PVC, styrene, alpha olefins, and vinyl acetate monomer. Based on the application, the market is divided into chemical commodities and refinery. Regionally, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global light olefins market are Saint Gobain (France), 3M (U.S.), Carborundum Universal Limited (France), Noritake (Japan), Meister Abrasives (U.S.), KREBA & RIEDEL (Germany), Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G. (Austria), TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD. (Tokyo), LIGHT OLEFINS (India), Zhengzhou Hongtuo Super Abrasive Products Co., Ltd (China), and VSM Abrasives Corporation (Germany)

Geographic Analysis

The geography covered in the report are:

North America

oThe U.S.

oCanada

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oItaly

oRussia

oU.K

oSpain

oRest of Europe

APAC

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oRest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

oG.C.C

oIran

oIsrael

oEgypt

oRest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

The global light olefins market is projected to reach USD 475.8 million at a CAGR of 5.85% over the review period.

Vitrified diamond product type accounted for the major market share of 16.00% in 2016.

Among different application, cutting tools accounted for the largest market share of 15.90% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period.

Light Olefins Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Light Olefins Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Light Olefins market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Light Olefins market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Light Olefins market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Light Olefins market

To analyze opportunities in the Light Olefins market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Light Olefins market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Light Olefins Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Light Olefins trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Light Olefins Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Light Olefins Market

Light Olefins Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

