Light Vehicle Coolant Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Regional Growth, Trends Development, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2023 | Industry Research CO

About Light Vehicle Coolant Market Report: Vehicle coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32Â° Fahrenheit or 0Â° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

Top manufacturers/players: Prestone, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Castrol, Total, CCI, BASF, Valvoline, Old World Industries, KMCO, Chevron, SONAX, Getz Nordic, Kost USA, Recochem, Amsoil, MITAN, Gulf Oil International, Paras Lubricants, Solar Applied Materials

Light Vehicle Coolant Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Light Vehicle Coolant Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Light Vehicle Coolant Market Segment by Type:

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other Light Vehicle Coolant Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle