Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market” by analysing various key segments of this Light Vehicle Front End Modules market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market competitors.

Regions covered in the Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market was 6850 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market:

HBPO Group

Magna

Valeo

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market by Applications:

Sedan

SUV

Others Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market by Types:

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel