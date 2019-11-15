 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market” by analysing various key segments of this Light Vehicle Front End Modules market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market competitors.

Regions covered in the Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market: 

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market was 6850 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market:

  • HBPO Group
  • Magna
  • Valeo
  • Flex-N-Gate Corporation
  • DENSO
  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • SL Corporation
  • Yinlun

    Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market by Applications:

  • Sedan
  • SUV
  • Others

    Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market by Types:

  • Metal/Plastic Hybrids
  • Composites
  • Plastic
  • Steel
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Product
    4.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Product
    6.3 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Product
    7.3 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Forecast
    12.5 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

