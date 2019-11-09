Light Vehicle Paint and Coating Market Share, Size, Industry Growth Rate, Development Status and Regional Trends Forecast to 2019-2024

Global “Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market” report 2019 represents overall Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments.

About Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market:

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market for 2018-2023.

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating. In this report, we assume one car needs 0.04 tonne paint & coating.

Over the next five years, projects that Light Vehicle Paint & Coating will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. The following Companies as the Key Players in the Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Report:

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

FUTIAN Chemical Industry Objective of the study: – To examine and forecast the market size of the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. – To categorize and forecast the global market based on application and region. – To classify drivers and challenges for global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. – To observe competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global market. – To conduct pricing analysis for global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. – To recognize and study the profile of leading players operating in the global market.

Water-based coating

Solvent coatings

Powder coatings

High solid coatings Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle