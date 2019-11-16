Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

Short Details of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets Market Report – Lighted Mirror Medicine cabinet is a small cabinet, usually with a mirror on the front, which is attached to the wall in a bathroom.

Global Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets market competition by top manufacturers

Kohler

IKEA

Ketcham

Duravit

Bradley

Croydex

Rangaire

Afina

Strasser

Foremost

American Pride



The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets is increasing, from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 105 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be increasing trend in the following five years.

The material of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets includes Wood, Plastic, Metal and Other. The proportion of Wood in 2016 is about 71.9%, and the proportion of Plastic in 2016 is about 16.5%.

Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets is application in Household and Commercial. The proportion of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets used in Household is about 91.6% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets, with a production market share nearly 35.1% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets, enjoying production market share about 24.3% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.2% in 2016

Market competition is intense. Kohler, IKEA, Ketcham, etc. are the major manufacturers of Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets. Medicine cabinet is a small cabinet, usually with a mirror on the front, which is attached to the wall in a bathroom.

The worldwide market for Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household