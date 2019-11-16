 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lighter Market 2019-2024 |Business Opportunities, Growth And Scope, Business Strategies with Major Key Players, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Lighter

Lighter Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Lighter Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Lighter  Market Report – Lighter is a portable device used to generate a flame. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition, and some provision for extinguishing the flame.

Global Lighter  market competition by top manufacturers

  • BIC
  • Tokai
  • Clipper
  • Swedishmatch
  • Zippo
  • Visol
  • Colibri
  • Integral-style
  • S.T.Dupont
  • NingBo XINHAI
  • Zhuoye Lighter
  • Baide International
  • Focus
  • Benxi Fenghe Lighter
  • Wansfa
  • Hefeng Industry
  • Wenzhou Star
  • Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter
  • Deko industrial
  • Zhejiang Dahu Lighter
  • Teampistol

The Scope of the Report:

Current situation for global Lighter manufacturers is still full of complexity for the fierce challenge among the suppliers, resistant of smoking in large numbers of public areas, and gradually rising material price. Overall, Lighter industry is filled with opportunities and challenge.
The worldwide market for Lighter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Lighter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Gas Lighter
  • Liquid Lighter

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Cigarette Lighter
  • Kitchen Lighter

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Lighter  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Lighter  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Lighter  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Lighter  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Lighter  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Lighter  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Lighter  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Lighter  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Lighter  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Lighter  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Lighter  by Country

    5.1 North America Lighter  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Lighter  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Lighter  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Lighter  by Country

    8.1 South America Lighter  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Lighter  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Lighter  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Lighter  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lighter  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Lighter  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Lighter  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Lighter  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Lighter  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Lighter  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Lighter  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Lighter  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Lighter  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Lighter  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Lighter  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Lighter  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Lighter  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

