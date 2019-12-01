 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lighter Market provides an In-depth vision of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Lighter

Global “Lighter Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Lighter Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Lighter:

Lighter is a portable device used to generate a flame. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition, and some provision for extinguishing the flame.

Lighter Market Manufactures: 

  • BIC
  • Tokai
  • Clipper
  • Swedishmatch
  • Zippo
  • Visol
  • Colibri
  • Integral-style
  • S.T.Dupont
  • NingBo XINHAI
  • Zhuoye Lighter
  • Baide International
  • Focus
  • Benxi Fenghe Lighter
  • Wansfa
  • Hefeng Industry
  • Wenzhou Star
  • Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter
  • Deko industrial
  • Zhejiang Dahu Lighter
  • Teampistol

    Major Classification:

  • Gas Lighter
  • Liquid Lighter

    Major Applications:

  • Cigarette Lighter
  • Kitchen Lighter

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Current situation for global Lighter manufacturers is still full of complexity for the fierce challenge among the suppliers, resistant of smoking in large numbers of public areas, and gradually rising material price. Overall, Lighter industry is filled with opportunities and challenge.
  • The worldwide market for Lighter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lighter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lighter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lighter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lighter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lighter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lighter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lighter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lighter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Global Lighter Market

    1 Lighter Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Lighter by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Lighter Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Lighter Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lighter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lighter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Lighter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Lighter Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Lighter Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Lighter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

