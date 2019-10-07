Lightning Arrester Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

A Lightning Arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.

A Lightning Arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.

Lightning Arrester Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

ABB

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDEN?TRIDELTA?

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric



Lightning Arrester Market Type Segment Analysis:

Station Class(for substation)

Intermediate Class

Distribution Class(for transmission line)

Secondary Class Application Segment Analysis:

Transmission Line

Substation