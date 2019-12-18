Lightweight Jackets Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Lightweight Jackets Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lightweight Jackets market size.

About Lightweight Jackets:

Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls.

Top Key Players of Lightweight Jackets Market:

NIKE

Adidas

Zara

H&M

Gap

Uniqlo

The North Face

Burberry

LOUIS VUITTON

Esprit Holdings

Columbia

Meters/bonwe

Semir

Giorgio Armani

Bestseller

Forever 21

ANTA

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Hanesbrands

Li-ning

PUMA

Chanel

Prada

BOSS

Dolce&Gabbana

Patagonia

Topman

Canada Goose

Moncler

Helly Hansen

Iconix Brand Group

Free Country

Alfred Dunner

BISOU BISOU

Barbour and Sons

Asics

Mizuno

Under Armour

Ordinary Type

Functional Type Major Applications covered in the Lightweight Jackets Market report are:

Men

Women

Kids Scope of Lightweight Jackets Market:

The Lightweight Jackets industry concentration is not high; there are numerous brands in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U, but their products are usually produced in China, India and other underdeveloped countries. China take a market share of 46.4% in 2016, followed by India with a proportion of 17.2%.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Lightweight Jackets will increase.

The worldwide market for Lightweight Jackets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 153000 million US$ in 2024, from 108100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.