Lignocaine Market Size, Competition by Key Players, Suppliers, Business Tactics, Gross Margin by Applications Forecast 2025

Lidocaine, also known as xylocaine and lignocaine, is a medication used to numb tissue in a specific area (local anesthetic). It is also used to treat ventricular tachycardia and to perform nerve blocks. Lidocaine mixed with a small amount of adrenaline (epinephrine) is available to allow larger doses for numbing, to decrease bleeding, and to make the numbing effect last longer. When used as an injectable, it typically begins working within four minutes and lasts for half an hour to three hours. Lidocaine mixtures may also be applied directly to the skin or mucous membranes to numb the area.

Lignocaine is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. It is available as a generic medication and is not very expensive. The wholesale cost in the developing world in 2014 was US$0.45 to $1.05 wholesale per 20ml vial of medication.

Croma-Pharma

Cironpharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals

ESBA Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Swati Spentose

Galen

Mahendra Chemicals

Regions Covered in the Lignocaine Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Pharma & Healthcare Market by Applications:

Local Anesthesia

Anti-Arrhythmic

Others Pharma & Healthcare Market by Types:

Injectable

Topical