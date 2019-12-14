 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Linear Accelerators for Radiation

GlobalLinear Accelerators for Radiation Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Linear Accelerators for Radiation market size.

About Linear Accelerators for Radiation:

Linear Accelerators (for Radiation) is a device that uses high Radio-Frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves to accelerate charged particles (i.e. electrons) to high energies in a linear path, inside a tube like structure called the accelerator waveguide. The resonating cavity frequency of the medical LINACs is about 3 billion Hertz (cycles/sec). This is the most common device to treat cancer with external beam radiation.A linear accelerator (LINAC) customizes high energy x-rays or electrons to conform to a tumorâs shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue. It features several built-in safety measures to ensure that it will not deliver a higher dose than prescribed and is routinely checked by a medical physicist to ensure it is working properly.

Top Key Players of Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market:

  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Elekta
  • ACCURAY
  • Siemens

    Major Types covered in the Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market report are:

  • Low-energy Linacs
  • High-energy Linacs

    Major Applications covered in the Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market report are:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Research Institutes

    Scope of Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market:

  • LINAC (linear accelerator) is a must-have for any radiation oncology care provider. Approximately 60 percent of all cancer cases in the U.S. involve some form of radiation therapy, and recent technological improvements by linear accelerator manufacturers allow for unprecedented accuracy and safety in treating tumors, and limiting effects on the surrounding normal tissue.
  • Based on product types, the market is segmented into Low-energy and High-energy Linacs. Low-energy Linacs is leading the market consumption, in 2016, the Low-energy Linacs production was 1138 Units and the market share was 76.48% and it will be 1737 Units and 71.45% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 7.30% from 2016 to 2022. In 2016, the High-energy Linacs production was 350 Units and the market share was 23.52%, and it will be 694 Units and 28.55% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 12.09% from 2016 to 2022.
  • Based on end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institute & Medical Schools. Hospitals is the major application of Linear Accelerators for Radiation, in 2016, the Linear Accelerators for Radiation consumption (sales) in Hospitals was 1369 Units, and it will reach 2234 Units in 2022; while the sales market share in Hospitals was 92.00% in 2016 and will be 91.90% in 2022.
  • Major players in this market are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, ACCURAY and Siemens, totally they comprises 93.82% market share in 2016. There are also many small players with small output numbers in this market, but the global market pattern will not change very significantly due to the high technical barrier and brand Influential.
  • The worldwide market for Linear Accelerators for Radiation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 3930 million US$ in 2024, from 2500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Linear Accelerators for Radiation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Linear Accelerators for Radiation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Linear Accelerators for Radiation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Linear Accelerators for Radiation in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Linear Accelerators for Radiation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Linear Accelerators for Radiation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Linear Accelerators for Radiation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Linear Accelerators for Radiation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Report pages: 107

    1 Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Linear Accelerators for Radiation by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Linear Accelerators for Radiation Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Linear Accelerators for Radiation Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Linear Accelerators for Radiation Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Linear Accelerators for Radiation Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

