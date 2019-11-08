Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global "Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market" 2019-2024

Various Linear Accelerators for Radiation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Linear Accelerators for Radiation

Linear Accelerators (for Radiation) is a device that uses high Radio-Frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves to accelerate charged particles (i.e. electrons) to high energies in a linear path, inside a tube like structure called the accelerator waveguide. The resonating cavity frequency of the medical LINACs is about 3 billion Hertz (cycles/sec). This is the most common device to treat cancer with external beam radiation.A linear accelerator (LINAC) customizes high energy x-rays or electrons to conform to a tumorâs shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue. It features several built-in safety measures to ensure that it will not deliver a higher dose than prescribed and is routinely checked by a medical physicist to ensure it is working properly.

The following Manufactures are included in the Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market report:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

ACCURAY

Siemens

Low-energy Linacs

High-energy Linacs Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Applications:

Hospitals & Clinics