Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Linear alkylbenzenes (sometimes also known as LABs) are a family of organic compounds with the formula C6H5CnH2n+1. Typically, n lies between 10 and 16, although generally supplied as a tighter cut, such as C12-C15, C12-C13 and C10-C13, for detergent use.The CnH2n+1 chain is unbranched. They are mainly produced as intermediate in the production of surfactants, for use in detergent. Since the 1960s, LABs have emerged as the dominant precursor of biodegradable detergents..

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

CEPSA Quimica S.A.

Deten Quimica

Fushun Petrochemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemicals

Honeywell

Arabian Petrochemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Reliance Aromatics

Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd. and many more. Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market can be Split into:

Surfactants

Non-Surfactants. By Applications, the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market can be Split into:

Household

Commercial