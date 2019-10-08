Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid industry. Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications.

LABSA industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world LABSA industry. The main market players are Ho Tung, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, Stepan, New India Detergents, ISU Chemical and Nanjing Gige. The production of LABSA increased to 3211.81 MT in 2016 from 2756.30 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.90%. Global LABSA capacity utilization rate remained at around 73% in 2016.

LABSA has mainly two types, which include LABSA 96% and LABSA 90%. With washing function of LABSA, the downstream application industries will need more LABSA products. So, LABSA has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance LABSA through improving technology.

The major raw materials for LABSA are LAB, sulfuric acid and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of LABSA, and then impact the price of LABSA. The production cost of LABSA is also an important factor which could impact the price of LABSA. The LABSA manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 4100 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent