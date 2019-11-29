Linear Alpha Olefins Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Linear Alpha Olefins Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Linear Alpha Olefins industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Linear Alpha Olefins research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Linear alpha olefins (LAO) are olefins or alkenes with a chemical formula CxH2x, distinguished from other mono-olefins with a similar molecular formula by linearity of the hydrocarbon chain and the position of the double bond at the primary or alpha position..

Linear Alpha Olefins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Shell

Sasol

Qatar Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

DowDuPont

Idemitsu Kosan

Linde

INEOS

Nizhnekamskneftekhim and many more. Linear Alpha Olefins Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Linear Alpha Olefins Market can be Split into:

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-decene

1-dodecene

1-tetradecene

1-hexadecene

Higher Olefins. By Applications, the Linear Alpha Olefins Market can be Split into:

Automotive industry

Paper industry

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals industry

Chemical industry

Consumer goods