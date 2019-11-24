 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Linear Motors Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Linear Motors

Global “Linear Motors Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Linear Motors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Linear Motors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Parker
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Sodick Co.ï¼Ltd
  • Yaskawa Electric
  • Moog Inc
  • Hiwin
  • HANS Motor
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Sanyo
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Mitsubishi
  • Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
  • Kollmorgen Europe GmbH
  • ETEL S.A.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc

    The report provides a basic overview of the Linear Motors industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Linear Motors Market Types:

  • Cylindrical Type
  • U-Shaped Slot Type
  • Flat Plate Type

    Linear Motors Market Applications:

  • Semiconductor Components and Electronics
  • Food Industry
  • Printing Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Linear Motors market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Linear Motors market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global linear motor market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, the Flat Plate Type segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the Flat Plate Type segment of the linear motor market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Cylindrical Type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.81% over the forecast period. Based on application, the Mechanical Engineering segment accounted for significant market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the Mechanical Engineering industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Semiconductor &Electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.15% as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.
  • The worldwide market for Linear Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Linear Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Linear Motors Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Linear Motors by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Linear Motors Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Linear Motors Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Linear Motors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Linear Motors Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Linear Motors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Linear Motors Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Linear Motors Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Linear Motors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

