Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT)

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.

The following Manufactures are included in the Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market report:

TE Connectivity

Honeywell

Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

AMETEK

Curtiss-Wright

Micro-Epsilon

Meggitt (Sensorex)

Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)

G.W. Lisk Company

OMEGA (Spectris)

Sensonics

Monitran

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Active Sensors

Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market Types:

AC Input-AC Output LVDT

Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market Applications:

Military/Aerospace

Power generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry