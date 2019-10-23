Linen Fabric Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Linen Fabric Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Linen Fabric market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Banana Republic

Peacock Alley

Ralph Lauren

H&M

Levi Strauss & Co.

Michael Kors

American Eagle

Tommy Hilfiger

About Linen Fabric Market:

Linen fabric refers to the textile derived from flax plant fibers used for products such as bedsheets, towels, bedsheets, and table clothes. Since a decade, there has been a phenomenal growth in the usage of linen clothes, which include shirts, trousers, blazers, and similar others. The fabric is considered to be more lustrous, comfortable, and durable compared to cotton. Moreover, linen fibers are less affected by heat and sun, compared to other fabrics.

Excessive comfort offered by linen clothes owing to their property to absorb and quickly remove perspiration is amongst primary factors that drive the linen apparel market. Moreover, linen apparels are perceived as high-quality, premium clothes and thus worn as lifestyle clothing. High cost of linen products, compared to other fabrics and lack of elasticity in the linen fabric (leading to breakage of threads on folding/creasing at same place) restrain the market growth.

Linen fabric market is segmented, based on usage, namely as clothing, bed linen, towels, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated as specialty stores, large & small retail stores, and others. The market is analyzed based on regions, which include North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. Europe was the largest market for linen fabric in 2015; however, China is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Linen Fabric is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linen Fabric.

Global Linen Fabric Market Report Segment by Types:

Apparel

Bed linen

Towels

Others

Global Linen Fabric Market Report Segmented by Application:

Clothes

Bed Linings

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Linen Fabric in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

