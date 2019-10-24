Linen fiber Market Research Report, Business Analysis, Size and Estimate by Progression of Types & Application 2019-2024

Global “Linen fiber Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Linen fiber offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Linen fiber market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13476080

Linen fiber a high performance natural fiber and a recyclable material abundantly available with short growth period. Flax fiber has high strength, easy to shape, abrasion resistance and high temperature resistance, fast heat dissipation, low dust adhesion, non-static, acid and alkali resistance and non-perishable in water. Also, flax fiber exhibits the characteristics of composite material, such as high degree of orientation, high crystalline with tough fiber and great tensile strength, can be used as the thickening fiber of composite material. And, flax is a natural fiber, easy to cultivate with short growth period, inexpensive, biodegradable, easy recycling, therefore, it is the reinforced fiber material choice of pursuing green environment. It can be used in the manufacture of automotive interior, furniture, home textile, badminton racket and other recreational supplies..

Linen fiber Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Castellins NV

COMLIN

FIR Group

DECOCK s.a.

Procotex Corporation

Van de Bilt seeds and flax bv

PROMAGRO

Linen of Desna

Fibrex NV

SWM

Jos Vanneste S.A.

Noorlin

RE for FLAX Company

Brille

A&A Demeulenaere & Co nv and many more. Linen fiber Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Linen fiber Market can be Split into:

Long flax fiber

Short flax fiber. By Applications, the Linen fiber Market can be Split into:

Clothing

automotive interior

furniture

home textile