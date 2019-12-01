 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lipstick Market 2019-2024 (Driving Factors, Challenges and Market Trends)

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Lipstick

GlobalLipstick Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Lipstick Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Lipstick Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Lipstick Market Manufactures:

  • âOreal Group
  • PG
  • Estee Lauder
  • Relvon
  • LVMH
  • Shiseido
  • Chanel
  • ROHTO
  • Beiersdorf
  • DHC
  • Johnson& Johnson
  • Avon
  • Jahwa
  • JALA

  • Lipstick Market Types:

  • Matte
  • Shimmer
  • Gloss
  • Lip stain
  • Sheer
  • Others

    Lipstick Market Applications:

  • 10~20
  • 20~30
  • 30~40
  • 40~50
  • Above 50

    Scope of Reports:

  • The global lipstick market is highly fragmented due to the presence of key and private providers. Celebrity endorsements and fashion shows are the key techniques used by manufacturers to showcase new trends in lipstick. The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with multiple product launches and a rise in mergers among many key companies. Global leading players in this market are LâOreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Chanel and some others.
  • Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Lipstick is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 10700 million US$ in 2024, from 6600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lipstick in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Lipstick Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Lipstick Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Lipstick manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Lipstick market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Lipstick Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Lipstick by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Lipstick Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Lipstick Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lipstick Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lipstick Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Lipstick Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Lipstick Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Lipstick Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Lipstick Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

