Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Analysis, Prediction By Region, Type And Technology To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market” report provides in-depth information about Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The increase in the global supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas has made natural gas one of the fastest growing fossil fuels. Hence, the global oil and gas industry will experience a significant increase in the unconventional oil and gas resources. The growth in both domestic demand in the US and the production of natural gas, it is expected that more than half of the additional natural gas produced will be converted into LNG for export to the countries where domestic natural gas production is nil or insufficient to meet the demand. The opportunities for the growth of natural gas production in Russia are primarily expected to be driven by the export of LNG as domestic demand has remained stagnant. Hence, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG which is likely to boost the growth of the global LNG market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG):
Market Dynamics:
Growth in LNG liquefaction capacity
The factors such as the increase in offshore natural gas production and the increasing focus on reducing the costs of transporting natural gas by carrying out liquefaction are expected to lead to an increase in the number of new liquefaction capacities coming online during the forecast period, which will contribute to the growth of the global LNG market.
Fluctuations in global oil and gas prices
The steep price reductions impact the financials of companies involved in the upstream oil and gas sector and have a negative impact on their profit margins. Hence, the oil and gas sector has been unable to attract substantial investments, thus resulting in the loss of significant market potential. Hence, fluctuations in global crude oil prices affect the pricing of natural gas and thereby LNG, which is likely to pose a challenge to the growth of the global LNG market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
