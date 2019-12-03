Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Key Vendors, Classification and Market Positioning Of Vendors With Forecast To 2019-2023

The “Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.46% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The increase in the global supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas has made natural gas one of the fastest growing fossil fuels. Hence, the global oil and gas industry will experience a significant increase in the unconventional oil and gas resources. The growth in both domestic demand in the US and the production of natural gas, it is expected that more than half of the additional natural gas produced will be converted into LNG for export to the countries where domestic natural gas production is nil or insufficient to meet the demand. The opportunities for the growth of natural gas production in Russia are primarily expected to be driven by the export of LNG as domestic demand has remained stagnant. Hence, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG which is likely to boost the growth of the global LNG market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG):

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Qatargas Operating Company