Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Needle-free injection is a technology enables the delivery of drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. Liquid-based, needle-free injectors are used when the drug loaded in the injection is in the liquid form. This technology is highly beneficial for the evolving pharma industry. It is useful in mass immunization programmers, since it reduces the chances of needlestick injuries and other complications, including those arising due to multiple use of a single needle.

No complications with multiple use of single needle, low chances of developing needlestick injuries, and advancement in the technology for the development of liquid-based, needle-free injectors drive the growth of the global liquid-based, needle-free injectors market. However, certain technology-based challenges restrain the growth of the market.

Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Covers Following Key Players:

Antares Pharma

Bioject Medical Technologies

Medical International Technology

Endo International

National Medical Products

Valeritas

European Pharma Group

Crossject SA

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market by Types:

Jet

Spring

Laser

Vibration

Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics