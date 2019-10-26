Liquid Biopsy Products Market 2024Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Expansions, Opportunities, Drivers, Agreements

Liquid biopsies are a sequencing-based technology used to screen blood for tiny fragments of genetic material released by cancer tissue, known as circulating tumor (ct) DNA.This report mainly covers the Liquid Biopsy Products product type by technology (circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and extracellular vesicles (or exosomes)), by sample type (blood, urine and other bio fluids (Tissue fluids and Saliva based)), while we can also offer any product survey report related to the liquid biopsy products industry chain.

RainDanceTechnologies

Biocartis

Qiagen

Guardant Health

MDxHealth

Pathway Genomics

NeoGenomics Laboraories

Sysmex Inostics

Cynvenio

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Biocept

Angle plc

CTC

ctDNA

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

The sample type of Liquid Biopsy Products is Blood Sample, Urine Sample and Other Bio Fluids. The most proportion of sample type is Blood Sample, and the revenue proportion in 2015 is about 92%.

North America is the largest supplier of Liquid Biopsy Products, with a revenue market share nearly 55% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Liquid Biopsy Products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 24% in 2015.

Growth of the global liquid biopsy market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer is expected to drive growth of the liquid biopsy test market over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Liquid Biopsy Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.8% over the next five years, will reach 2710 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.