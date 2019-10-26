Liquid Biopsy Products Market 2024Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Expansions, Opportunities, Drivers, Agreements

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October 26, 2019

Global “Liquid Biopsy Products Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Liquid Biopsy Products including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Liquid Biopsy Products investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Liquid Biopsy Products:

Liquid biopsies are a sequencing-based technology used to screen blood for tiny fragments of genetic material released by cancer tissue, known as circulating tumor (ct) DNA.This report mainly covers the Liquid Biopsy Products product type by technology (circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and extracellular vesicles (or exosomes)), by sample type (blood, urine and other bio fluids (Tissue fluids and Saliva based)), while we can also offer any product survey report related to the liquid biopsy products industry chain.

Liquid Biopsy Products Market Key Players:

  • RainDanceTechnologies
  • Biocartis
  • Qiagen
  • Guardant Health
  • MDxHealth
  • Pathway Genomics
  • NeoGenomics Laboraories
  • Sysmex Inostics
  • Cynvenio
  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • Biocept
  • Angle plc

  • Liquid Biopsy Products market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Liquid Biopsy Products has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Liquid Biopsy Products Market Types:

  • CTC
  • ctDNA
  • Exosomes

    Liquid Biopsy Products Market Applications:

  • Blood Sample
  • Urine Sample
  • Other Bio Fluids

    Scope of the Report:

  • The sample type of Liquid Biopsy Products is Blood Sample, Urine Sample and Other Bio Fluids. The most proportion of sample type is Blood Sample, and the revenue proportion in 2015 is about 92%.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Liquid Biopsy Products, with a revenue market share nearly 55% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Liquid Biopsy Products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 24% in 2015.
  • Growth of the global liquid biopsy market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer is expected to drive growth of the liquid biopsy test market over the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Liquid Biopsy Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.8% over the next five years, will reach 2710 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Liquid Biopsy Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

