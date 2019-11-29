 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Liquid Cold Plate Market provides an In-depth vision of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Liquid Cold Plate

Global “Liquid Cold Plate Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Liquid Cold Plate Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Liquid Cold Plate:

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Liquid Cold Plate Market Manufactures: 

  • Aavid
  • Lytron
  • Asia Vital Components
  • Wakefield-Vette
  • Wolverine Tube
  • Xenbo Electric
  • Columbia-Staver
  • TAT Technologies
  • Ellediesse
  • DAU
  • TE Technology
  • Wenxuan Hardware
  • Kawaso Texcel
  • Hitachi
  • Suzhou Wint Electric
  • Tucker Engineering
  • Shanghai Kissthermal
  • MaxQ Technology
  • Mikros
  • Koolance
  • HS Marston

    Major Classification:

  • Formed Tube Cold Plate
  • Deep Drilled Cold Plate
  • Machined Channel Cold Plate
  • Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • High Power Electronic Equipment
  • Laser Device
  • Power Conversion Equipment
  • Medical Equipment
  • Defence and Aerospace
  • LED
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the worlds leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavids market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
  • China is the worlds largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavids products come from China or India (OEM form).
  • The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Liquid Cold Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Liquid Cold Plate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid Cold Plate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid Cold Plate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Liquid Cold Plate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Liquid Cold Plate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Liquid Cold Plate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Cold Plate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Global Liquid Cold Plate Market

    1 Liquid Cold Plate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Liquid Cold Plate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Liquid Cold Plate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Liquid Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Liquid Cold Plate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Liquid Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Liquid Cold Plate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

