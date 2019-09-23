 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Liquid Cold Plate Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Liquid Cold Plate

Global “Liquid Cold Plate Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Liquid Cold Plate industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Liquid Cold Plate market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Liquid Cold Plate:

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Liquid Cold Plate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Liquid Cold Plate in global market.

Liquid Cold Plate Market Manufactures:

  • Aavid
  • Lytron
  • Asia Vital Components
  • Wakefield-Vette
  • Wolverine Tube
  • Xenbo Electric
  • Columbia-Staver
  • TAT Technologies
  • Ellediesse
  • DAU
  • TE Technology
  • Wenxuan Hardware
  • Kawaso Texcel
  • Hitachi
  • Suzhou Wint Electric
  • Tucker Engineering
  • Shanghai Kissthermal
  • MaxQ Technology
  • Mikros
  • Koolance
  • HS Marston

    Liquid Cold Plate Market Types:

  • Formed Tube Cold Plate
  • Deep Drilled Cold Plate
  • Machined Channel Cold Plate
  • Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
  • Others

    Liquid Cold Plate Market Applications:

  • High Power Electronic Equipment
  • Laser Device
  • Power Conversion Equipment
  • Medical Equipment
  • Defence and Aerospace
  • LED
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Liquid Cold Plate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Liquid Cold Plate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
  • China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).
  • The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Liquid Cold Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Liquid Cold Plate Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Liquid Cold Plate Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Production

    2.2 Liquid Cold Plate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Liquid Cold Plate Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Liquid Cold Plate Revenue by Type

    6.3 Liquid Cold Plate Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Liquid Cold Plate Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Liquid Cold Plate Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquid Cold Plate

    8.3 Liquid Cold Plate Product Description

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.