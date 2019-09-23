Liquid Cold Plate Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Liquid Cold Plate Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Liquid Cold Plate industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Liquid Cold Plate market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Liquid Cold Plate:

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Liquid Cold Plate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Liquid Cold Plate in global market.

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

Wenxuan Hardware

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

Mikros

Koolance

Liquid Cold Plate Market Types:

Formed Tube Cold Plate

Formed Tube Cold Plate

Deep Drilled Cold Plate

Machined Channel Cold Plate

Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate

Others Liquid Cold Plate Market Applications:

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Liquid Cold Plate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Liquid Cold Plate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.