Liquid Crystal Polymer Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Liquid Crystal Polymer Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Liquid Crystal Polymer market size.

About Liquid Crystal Polymer:

LCPs (Liquid Crystal Polymers) are partially crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. LCPs form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. LCPs are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. LCPs are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries.

Top Key Players of Liquid Crystal Polymer Market:

Celanese(US)

Sumitomo Chemical(JP)

Polyplastics(JP)

Ueno Fine Chemicals(JP)

Toray(JP)

Solvay Plastic(BE)

AIE(CN)

Shanghai PRET(CN)

Major Types covered in the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market report are:

Basic Grade

Health Grade Major Applications covered in the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market report are:

Automotive Field

Electronic Field

Medical Devices

Other Scope of Liquid Crystal Polymer Market:

Currently, LCP is still a high-end engineering plastics, compared to traditional engineering plastics, it has an absolute performance advantage, it is possible for few to manufacture the product, which leads to downstream consumer of bargaining power is not high, but upstream raw materials declining year by year, LCP product prices have reduced, but only slightly.

The main areas of application for LCP are automotive and electronics fields, including aerospace electronic devices, especially the higher margin areas, and therefore, Gradually, some manufacturers enter the field, but the product performance and stability there is a gap, resulting from market share rate is not high. While the development is relatively slow.

On the point of downstream consumer market, China is a big market, while developing very rapidly, especially Chinas automobile industry and the electronics industry has become the second largest market. it led the development of a large number of downstream manufacturing companies.

The worldwide market for Liquid Crystal Polymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.