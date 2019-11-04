Liquid Glucose Market Development: Market Dynamics and Tendencies, Competences Forecast 2024

About Liquid Glucose:

Liquid glucose is a thick, syrupy, odorless and colorless or yellowish liquid obtained by the incomplete hydrolysis of starch, primarily consisting of dextrose with dextrins, maltose, and water. It is used as a flavoring agent and may be used as a calorie source, chiefly in treating dehydration.

Liquid Glucose Market Key Players:

Sukhjit Group

Sanstar

Sayaji

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols

Anil Products

Gulshan Polyols

Goya Agro

SSCPL

Gayatri

Shri Tradco

Liquid Glucose Market Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industry Grade

Others Liquid Glucose Market Applications:

Candy Confectionery and Sweet Making

Pharmaceuticals

Flavouring

Others Scope of the Report:

In the industry, Sukhjit Group ranked NO.1 in 2016 and recent years, while Sanstar and Sayaji ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 17.25% and13.58% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are many types of Liquid Glucose, including Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industry Grade and others.

Food Grade is the main type for Liquid Glucose, and the Food Grade reached a sales value of approximately 83.43 M USD in 2016, accounting about 68.10% of India sales revenue.

Liquid Glucose are mainly used in Candy Confectionery and Sweet Making Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring etc. The demand in these regions is stable and drives the development of Liquid Glucose Market.

Although Production of Liquid Glucose brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Liquid Glucose field hastily.

The worldwide market for Liquid Glucose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years