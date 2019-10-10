LiTaO3 Crystal Market Rapid Growth | Industry Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2024

LiTaO3 Crystal is typical multifunction crystal material, with NLO and E-O properties similar to those of LiNbO3 but higher damage threshold (>500 MW/cm for ns pulsed), widely used in surface acoustic wave filters, interdigital transducers, optical modulators, electro-optical switches, pyroelectric IR detectors, etc.

With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties.

With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties.

The worldwide market for LiTaO3 Crystal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

White

Black Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric

Pyroelectric