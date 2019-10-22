LiTaO3 Crystal Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global "LiTaO3 Crystal Market" 2014-2024 Report

Various LiTaO3 Crystal industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About LiTaO3 Crystal

LiTaO3 Crystal is typical multifunction crystal material, with NLO and E-O properties similar to those of LiNbO3 but higher damage threshold (>500 MW/cm for ns pulsed), widely used in surface acoustic wave filters, interdigital transducers, optical modulators, electro-optical switches, pyroelectric IR detectors, etc.

The following Manufactures are included in the LiTaO3 Crystal Market report:

Sawyer

United Crystals

SurfaceNet

OXIDE

Korth Kristalle

MTI Corporation

Union Optic

Red Optronics

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Hangzhou Freqcontrol Electronic Technology

LiTaO3 Crystal Market Types:

White

Black LiTaO3 Crystal Market Applications:

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric

Pyroelectric