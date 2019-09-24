Lithium Carbonate Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Lithium Carbonate market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

The Lithium Carbonate market is predicted to develop CAGR at 10.76% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

the The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries will trigger the lithium carbonate market growth in the forthcoming years. Lithium carbonate is increasingly being used to produce cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, which are often used in a wide range of lithium-ion plug-in vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining prominence as one of the fastest-growing batteries in the global EVs market . As a result, the rising use of lithium-ion batteries for EVs is further expected to accelerate the global lithium carbonate market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the lithium carbonate market will register a CAGR of 11% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Lithium Carbonate:

Albemarle Corporation

International Lithium Corp.

Livent

Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd

SQM S.A.