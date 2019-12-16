Lithium Hydride Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Lithium Hydride:

Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.

Lithium Hydride Market Manufactures:

Rockwood Lithium

ESPI Metals

Dalchem

Tianjin Daofu

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianjin Dipper Fine

Hebei Keyu

0.95

0.97

0.99

Other Lithium Hydride Market Applications:

Raw Material

Hydrogen storage material

Desiccant

Reducing agent

Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.

The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.

