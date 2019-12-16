 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lithium Hydride Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Lithium Hydride

GlobalLithium Hydride Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Lithium Hydride Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Lithium Hydride Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Lithium Hydride globally.

About Lithium Hydride:

Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.

Lithium Hydride Market Manufactures:

  • Rockwood Lithium
  • ESPI Metals
  • Dalchem
  • Tianjin Daofu
  • Ganfeng Lithium
  • Tianjin Dipper Fine
  • Hebei Keyu
  • Anhui Wotu

    Lithium Hydride Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Lithium Hydride Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Lithium Hydride Market Types:

  • 0.95
  • 0.97
  • 0.99
  • Other

    Lithium Hydride Market Applications:

  • Raw Material
  • Hydrogen storage material
  • Desiccant
  • Reducing agent
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Lithium Hydride Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Lithium Hydride Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Lithium Hydride Market Report:

  • Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.
  • The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.
  • At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.
  • The worldwide market for Lithium Hydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lithium Hydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lithium Hydride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lithium Hydride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lithium Hydride in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lithium Hydride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lithium Hydride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lithium Hydride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lithium Hydride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

