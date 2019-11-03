Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Analysis And Forecast To 2024 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases.

FMC

Rockwood Lithium

Simbol

SQM

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Lubricants

Consumer Electronics

Traffic

Lithium hydroxide monohydrate is used in lubricants, consumer electronics, traffic and others. Report data showed that 57.87% of the lithium hydroxide monohydrate market demand in lubricants, 20.84% in traffic in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more lithium hydroxide monohydrate. So, lithium hydroxide monohydrate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate will become the mainstream product in the future.

The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

