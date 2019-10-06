Lithium Iodide Market 2019 with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

The International Lithium Iodide Market 2019 Report offers a profound analysis of the Lithium Iodide trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And Lithium Iodide Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Lithium Iodide investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Lithium Iodide is generally immediately available in most volumes. High purity, submicron and nanopowder forms may be considered. Hydrate or anhydrous forms may be purchased. Iodide compounds are water soluble; however, iodide-rich solutions act as better dissolution agents for creating iodide solutions. Iodides are often used in internal medicine. Treating an iodide with manganese dioxide and sulfuric acid sublimes the iodine. American Elements produces to many standard grades when applicable, including Mil Spec (military grade); ACS, Reagent and Technical Grade; Food, Agricultural and Pharmaceutical Grade; Optical Grade, USP and EP/BP (European Pharmacopoeia/British Pharmacopoeia) and follows applicable ASTM testing standards. Typical and custom packaging is available. Additional technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement.
Lithium Iodide Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Albemarle
- American Elements
- Leverton Lithium
- Shanghai China Lithium
- Triveni Chemicals
- HUIZHI Lithium
- Samrat Pharmachem
- Nanjing Taiye
- Hubei Chushengwei
- Shanghai Oujin Lithium
- Shanghai Litooo
Lithium Iodide Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Lithium Iodide Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Lithium Iodide Market:
- Introduction of Lithium Iodide with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Lithium Iodide with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Lithium Iodide market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Lithium Iodide market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Lithium Iodide Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Lithium Iodide market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Lithium Iodide Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Lithium Iodide Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Lithium Iodide is in the increasing trend, from 124.8 USD/KG in 2012 to 132.4 USD/KG in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Lithium Iodide includes Lithium Iodide Trihydrate and Lithium Iodide Anhydrous, the proportion of Lithium Iodide Trihydrate in 2016 is about 84.47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Lithium Iodide is widely used in Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Electrolyte and other field. The most proportion of Lithium Iodide is in Chemical Industry, and the proportion in 2016 is 42.69%. The trend of Chemical is increasing.
China is the largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, with a production market share nearly 36.92% in 2016. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, enjoying production market share nearly 25.85% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.00% in 2016. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.91%.
Market competition is intense. Albemarle, American Elements, Leverton Lithium, Shanghai China Lithium, Triveni Chemicals, etc. are the representative vendors in the market.
The Lithium Iodide and other lithium salt products share production lines, are in need of production. Thanks to the technological innovation in recent years, the Lithium Iodide applied as electrolyte is easier. There are all small enterprises to produce this product in the worldwide, especially in the acetic acid industry and the pharmaceutical industry demand.
The worldwide market for Lithium Iodide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 17 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Lithium Iodide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Lithium Iodide Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Lithium Iodide Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Lithium Iodide Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Lithium Iodide Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Lithium Iodide Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Lithium Iodide Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Lithium Iodide Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Lithium Iodide Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
