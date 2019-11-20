 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Global “Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market:

  • BAK
  • BYD
  • LG Chem
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • GS Yuasa
  • Hitachi
  • Johnson Controls
  • Toshiba
  • A123 Systems
  • Saft Batteries
  • Cell-Con
  • Amperex Technology
  • Boston-Power
  • Ecsem Industrial
  • Electrovaya

    Know About Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market: 

    A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.The global Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market by Applications:

  • Light Industial
  • Heavy Industial

    Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market by Types:

  • Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)
  • Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
  • Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
  • Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)
  • Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
  • Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

    Regions covered in the Lithium-ion Batteries for Industrial Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

