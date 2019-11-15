Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

Global “Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market” 2019 Research Report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure. The Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte marketplace was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.

Request a sample copy of the report- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13046931

This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass



Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Type Segment Analysis:

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte Application Segment Analysis:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle