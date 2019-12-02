Lithium Metal Market 2019-2024: Growth Rate, Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

This report provides overview of Lithium Metal Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Lithium Metal Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Lithium Metal Market Manufactures:

GanFeng

CNNC Jianzhong

FMC

Rockwood

Hongwei Lithium

Novosibirsk

CEL

Tianqi Lithium

Lithium Metal Market Types:

Salt Lake Brine

Lithium Ore Lithium Metal Market Applications:

Alloy

Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

Battery

Others Scope of Reports:

The classification of Lithium Metal includes Salt Lake Brine and Lithium Ore, and the proportion of Salt Lake Brine in 2017 is about 51.82%.

China is the largest supplier of Lithium Metal, with a production market share nearly 51.94% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Lithium Metal, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The worldwide market for Lithium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.