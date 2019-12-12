Lithium Solid-State Battery Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Lithium Solid-State Battery Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lithium Solid-State Battery market size.

About Lithium Solid-State Battery:

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Lithium Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In Lithium Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of Lithium Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

Top Key Players of Lithium Solid-State Battery Market:

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Apple

CATL

BollorÃ©

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

Ilika

Excellatron Solid State

Cymbet

Solid Power

Mitsui Kinzoku

Samsung

ProLogium

Front Edge Technology

Qing Tao Energy Development Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813361 Major Types covered in the Lithium Solid-State Battery Market report are:

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery

Lithium Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes Major Applications covered in the Lithium Solid-State Battery Market report are:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others Scope of Lithium Solid-State Battery Market:

Although Solid-State Lithium Battery based on inorganic solid electrolytes have clearly demonstrated their great possibilities for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, further development is still required to improve their energy density, rate capability, and cycling stability, while ensuring excellent safety. Actually, they are still far from being commercialized for industrial applications, which require systematical studies and will be a complicated process. The latest news is Chinese startup Qing Tao Energy Development says itâs created the first solid-state battery production line in November.

The worldwide market for Lithium Solid-State Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.