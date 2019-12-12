Lithopone Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Lithopone Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lithopone market size.

About Lithopone:

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

Top Key Players of Lithopone Market:

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangtan Swallow

Union Titanium

B301

B311

Others Major Applications covered in the Lithopone Market report are:

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Others Scope of Lithopone Market:

The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.

Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry

The worldwide market for Lithopone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.