Lithopone Market 2019 Research Report by Manufacturers Analysis, Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

About Lithopone

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (zinc white), and zinc sulfide.

Lithopone Market Key Players:

Global Lithopone market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Lithopone has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Lithopone in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Lithopone Market Types:

Lithopone Market Applications:

Major Highlights of Lithopone Market report: Lithopone Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Lithopone, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.

Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry

The worldwide market for Lithopone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.