LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market 2019 – Business Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global "LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Chantier Davie

General Dynamics NASSCO

VT Halter Marine

Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

Aker Philadelphia Shipyard

Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering

Fassmer Werft

Meyer Werft

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft

Meyer Turku

Arctech Helsinki

Fincantieri

Kleven Verft

STX France

Damen Shipyards Group

Hoogezand Nieuwbouw

Ferus Smit

GdanskRemontowa

Sanmar

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry

Wuhu Hongri Shipping company

Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard

CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding

Chongqing Jiangjin Feida

Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu

Tsuji Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding

Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang

Scope of the Report:

First, the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is concentrated around the ECA territories in the world, both on supply and consumption market, especially Northern Europe (Norway). These years, the North America and East Asia have generally shown attention to the potential for LNG as a bunker fuel, especially in South Korea Japan and China.

Second, in the world wide, the LNG powered ships usually sail on the sea, but for China, it is mostly distributed on the river. China government puts a lot of effort on LNG as a bunker fuel project since 2010, and now comes out a few good results, but due to the higher conversion and new construction fees, belonging with the fledgling bunker fuel network system, now the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is still holding on for the large range development.

Third, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth, also there are many companies adding investment on LNG bunker and LNG powered ship industry. All of them indicates and promotes the healthy develop trend of LNG as a bunker fuel industry.

Fourth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in the likely ECA territories, the need of LNG as a bunker fuel will increase.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is still on a rapid develop period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a fast grow curve. On product prices, the slight fluctuation trend in recent years will maintain in the future. With the technology of LNG ship motor development, the demand market of LNG as a bunker fuel will be brighter.

The worldwide market for LNG as a Bunker Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Truck to Ship (TTS)

Port to Ship (PTS)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Roll-on/ro-ro ship

Tugboat

Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

Containership

Platform Supply Vessel

Smaller passenger ship

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



