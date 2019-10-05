LNG Bunkering Market 2019 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Global LNG Bunkering Market 2019 Research Report provides analyze factors which influence Demand for LNG Bunkering , driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire LNG Bunkering industry.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport. LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia. The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately ?162 °C (?260 °F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship. It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.
LNG Bunkering Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Skangas
- Shell (Gasnor)
- Statoil
- Barents Naturgass
- Engie
- Bomin and Linde
- Eni Norge
- Harvey Gulf
- Polskie LNG
- Korea Gas Corp
- Gaz Metro
LNG Bunkering Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
LNG Bunkering Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in LNG Bunkering Market:
- Introduction of LNG Bunkering with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of LNG Bunkering with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global LNG Bunkering market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese LNG Bunkering market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis LNG Bunkering Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- LNG Bunkering market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global LNG Bunkering Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- LNG Bunkering Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
The International Maritime Organization has established regulations on the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels and set mandatory NOx emission limits for new-build engines. These regulations are implemented through the IMOs International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). In addition to these engine and fuel requirements, certain areas have also been designated as emission control areas where stricter emissions limits are enforced. Besides air quality measures the IMO is also introducing instruments to monitor and reduce GHG emissions from shipping.
The US EPA has implemented MARPOL Annex VI in its national legislation NOx and sulphur emission control areas The US EPA has also introduced a Ports Initiative to look at protecting human health, addressing climate change and supporting economic growth. The state of California has also adopted several state-specific regulations. The Clean Fuel Regulation for Ocean Going Vessels regulates the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels used by vessels within 24 nautical miles of the California coast. The At-Berth Regulation requires vessels to plug into shore power or use alternative controls to meet emission reduction requirements.
The European Unions Fuel Sulphur Directive implements MARPOL Annex VI in EU legislation. Non-EU countries like Norway and Russia have likewise implemented Annex VI in national legislation. In addition, the EU is promoting the use of LNG as a ship fuel. To this end, an EU proposal on alternative fuel infrastructure aims to guarantee sufficient infrastructure in the form of LNG bunkering stations and terminals, while at the same time provide subsidies via the TEN-T fund to develop and further improve such infrastructure.
The worldwide market for LNG Bunkering is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 65.2% over the next five years, will reach 24400 million US$ in 2024, from 1200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the LNG Bunkering in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- LNG Bunkering Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global LNG Bunkering Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global LNG Bunkering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global LNG Bunkering Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- LNG Bunkering Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global LNG Bunkering Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the LNG Bunkering Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the LNG Bunkering Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
