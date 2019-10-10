LNG Filling Stations Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About LNG Filling Stations:

Natural gas is a major source of energy. Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been converted to a liquid form for the ease of storage or transport by cooling natural gas to approximately ?162 °C. Afterwards, it is stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Liquefied natural gas takes up about one six hundredth the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is natural gas that is cooled to -260° Fahrenheit until it becomes a liquid and then stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Converting natural gas to LNG, a process that reduces its volume by about 600 times  similar to reducing the volume of a beach ball to the volume of a ping-pong ball  allows it to be transported internationally via cargo ships.A LNG filling station is a facility which sells LNG to vehicles. Liquefied natural gas filling stations rely on bulk delivery of fuel via tanker trucks similar to the way in which gasoline and diesel are delivered to filling stations. As LNG needs to be stored at -160 Celsius in order to stay in a liquid state, the fuel is delivered to the station site and stored in a special insulated cryogenic tank. The fuel is pumped from the storage tank and dispensed in a way that is similar to liquid fuels. As LNG dispensers operate at cryogenic temperatures, training is needed in order to dispense the fuel safely. Protective gloves and face shields must also be worn by personnel.LNG Filling Stations consist of LNG tank, pump skid and submersible pump, booster truck carburetor, carburetor, EAG heater (the three carburetor will change with different processing,), plus liquid machine etc.

The Blue Corridors projects aim is to establish LNG as a real alternative for medium & long distance transport – first as a complementary fuel and later as an adequate substitute for diesel.

Up to now the common use of gas as fuel was for heavy vehicles running on Natural Gas (NG) only for municipal use, urban buses and garbage collection trucks. In both types of application engine performance and autonomy are good with present technologies, being well adapted to this alternative and cleaner fuel.

This opens the way for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), which is the way to transport natural gas by ship to any point of the globe. NG liquefies at 162º C below zero, and the cost in energy is only 5% of the original gas. This state of NG gives LNG the advantage of a very high energy content. Only 1,8 liter of LNG areneeded to meet the equivalent autonomy as using 1 liter of diesel oil.

Commissions targets for greenhouse gas reduction, air quality targets, while at the same time reducing dependency on crude oil and guarantying supply security. Natural gas heavy duty vehicles already comply with Euro V emission standards and have enormous potential to reach future Euro VI emission standards without complex exhaust gas after treatment technologies, which cause increasing procurement and maintenance costs.

