Load Sensing Valves Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Load Sensing Valves Market Analysis:

A load sensing valve is found on a braking system of a car or a truck. It detects ,by way of a connecting rod; the weight or downward movement of a vehicle caused by a heavy load and allows more brake fluid/air/pressure to be applied to the rear brakes.As a vehicle moves forward,the front brakes do most of the work.The reason for this valve is to re-distribute the braking efficiency and make the vehicle more controllable under braking with a heavy load and give a more equal braking force,rather than the usual 60/40 split between front and back brakes.

WABCO

Bosch Rexroth

HYDAC

Knorr-Bremse

Haldex

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Walvoil

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Linde Hydraulics

THK RHYTHM CO., LTD.

AMCA Hydraulics Control Load Sensing Valves Market Segmentation by Types:

Pressure Pre-compensated Load Sensing Valves

Flow Sharing Load Sensing Valves Load Sensing Valves Market Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment