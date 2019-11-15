Lock Washers Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Lock Washers Market” by analysing various key segments of this Lock Washers market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Lock Washers market competitors.

Regions covered in the Lock Washers Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Lock Washers Market:

Lock washers are specially designed to keep threaded fasteners from loosening. They prevent vibrations and some have external teeth to prevent rotation. These washers are often found in airplanes and in structural applications.Currently, The industry concentration is low, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Lock Washers are also low. The companies in the world that produce Lock Washers mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Lock Washers, NORD-LOCK take the global market share of about 0.20%, other key manufacturers include NORD-LOCK , Disc-Lock, Schnorr, Shakeproof, Tiger-Tight, Midwest Acorn Nut, Earnest, HEICO-LOCK, Shinedason, Titan Fasteners. The production of Lock Washers increased from 41776 Million Units in 2011 to 63470 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.73%. Global Lock Washers capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.37% in 2016.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Lock Washers is expected to reach about 10741.42 M USD by 2021 from 8548.91 M USD in 2016.Lock Washers can be classified as two types, such as Pin and Wire. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 40.41% of the Lock Washers market is Split, 39.16% is External & Internal Star, 20.38% divided among others in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent requirementsï¼these industries will need more Lock Washers. So, Lock Washers has a huge market potential in the future.The Lock Washers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lock Washers.

Top Key Manufacturers in Lock Washers Market:

NORD-LOCK

Disc-Lock

Schnorr

Shakeproof

Tiger-Tight

Midwest Acorn Nut

Earnest

HEICO-LOCK

Shinedason

Titan Fasteners

Lock Washers Market by Applications:

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Airplane

Structural applications

Others Lock Washers Market by Types:

Internal& External Star

Split