Locker Market Report 2019 -2024: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

By Joann Wilson on October 14, 2019

Locker

Global Locker Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Locker Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Locker industry. Locker Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A locker is a small, usually narrow storage compartment. They are commonly found in dedicated cabinets, very often in large numbers, in various public places such as locker rooms, workplaces, middle and high schools, transport hub and the like. They vary in size, purpose, construction, and security.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Locker market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Penco
  • Salsbury Industries
  • Lyon
  • LLC
  • Locker Man and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In North America and Europe, the market is driven by the demand from recreation centers, health clubs, hospitals, office break rooms, schools, restaurants, day care facilities, pool areas, gyms, country clubs, fire and police departments, apartments. In China, the supermarket are also play important role due to Chinese unique market environment.
  • In future, the new demand from parcel lockers, express and logistics will drive the global lockers market. For example, in Germany, DHL has 250,000 lockers and 20,000 parcel shops, and in France 60 million parcels are sent to pick-up points of lockers. The US is catching up quickly, with all the major delivery companies already having introduced limited trials, and progressed beyond, as have retailers such as Amazon now visible in most neighborhoods. Now UPS has committed to the technology and, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, will increase their shop Access Points from a few thousand to 20,000 by the end of the year.
  • The worldwide market for Locker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Locker Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Metal Lockers
  • Laminate Lockers
  • Wood Lockers
  • Plastic and Phenolic Lockers

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Entertainment/Fitness
  • Education/Libraries
  • Retail/Commercial
  • Express and Logistics
  • Others

    Locker Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Locker market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Locker Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Locker Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Locker Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Locker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Locker Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Locker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Locker Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Locker Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Locker Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Locker Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Locker Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

