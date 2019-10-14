Locker Market Report 2019 -2024: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Global Locker Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Locker Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Locker industry. Locker Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A locker is a small, usually narrow storage compartment. They are commonly found in dedicated cabinets, very often in large numbers, in various public places such as locker rooms, workplaces, middle and high schools, transport hub and the like. They vary in size, purpose, construction, and security.

In North America and Europe, the market is driven by the demand from recreation centers, health clubs, hospitals, office break rooms, schools, restaurants, day care facilities, pool areas, gyms, country clubs, fire and police departments, apartments. In China, the supermarket are also play important role due to Chinese unique market environment.

In future, the new demand from parcel lockers, express and logistics will drive the global lockers market. For example, in Germany, DHL has 250,000 lockers and 20,000 parcel shops, and in France 60 million parcels are sent to pick-up points of lockers. The US is catching up quickly, with all the major delivery companies already having introduced limited trials, and progressed beyond, as have retailers such as Amazon now visible in most neighborhoods. Now UPS has committed to the technology and, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, will increase their shop Access Points from a few thousand to 20,000 by the end of the year.

The worldwide market for Locker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Metal Lockers

Laminate Lockers

Wood Lockers

Plastic and Phenolic Lockers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Entertainment/Fitness

Education/Libraries

Retail/Commercial

Express and Logistics