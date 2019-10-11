Logging Tools Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Logging Tools Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Logging Tools market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

Well logging is the practice of making a detailed record (a well log) of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. The log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface (geological logs) or on physical measurements made by instruments lowered into the hole(geophysical logs). Some types of geophysical well logs can be done during any phase of a well’s history: drilling, completing, producing, or abandoning. Well logging is performed in boreholes drilled for the oil and gas, groundwater, mineral and geothermal exploration, as well as part of environmental and geotechnical studies.

Recovery of the Oil and Gas market in recent times has resultd in increasing investments in the Oil and Gas market. Increasing exploration activities and usage of real time data gathering to maximize production are some of the major factor pushing the demand in the Logging tools market.

Sickline

E line Global Logging Tools Market Report Segmented by Application:

Oil and Gas Industry

Water Industry